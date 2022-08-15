The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to assess the quarterback’s room ahead of the 2022 NFL season, and early on it looks as if there may already be an odd man out. Rumors have emerged suggesting the Steelers could look to trade Mason Rudolph ahead of the regular season. Andrew Fillipponi indicates that one NFL GM informed him he believes the Steelers could look to trade Rudolph to the Detroit Lions in a deal that could go down as early as this week.

A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 15, 2022

Fillipponi’s report suggests that the Steelers don’t envision Rudolph as part of their long-term plans and he could soon find himself behind both Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett on the team’s depth chart. Mike Tomlin’s first depth chart of 2022 had Rudolph listed as the Steelers’ QB2, ahead of the rookie Pickett.

The Lions have Jared Goff under contract through the 2024 season, however, there’s a possible out in his deal after the 2022 season. Behind Goff on Detroit’s depth chart are Tim Boyle and David Blough, neither of whom offer much optimism as a backup. A trade for Rudolph could provide Detroit with a serviceable QB2 and some cover for Goff in case of injury, as well as a veteran option to be on the roster should they part ways with Goff next offseason.

Sports Illustrated reported that the Jets had also expressed interest in Mason Rudolph after the Zach Wilson injury, but it remains to be seen whether there’s any substance behind those trade talks. As of now, the Lions seem the more likely destination, based on Fillipponi’s report, and there’s some reason to believe that a deal could get done within the week.

Throughout his time with the Steelers, Rudolph has seen action in a total of 17 games, starting 10. He’s thrown 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his career, completing 61.5% of his pass attempts.