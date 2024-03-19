The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a wholesale change to their quarterbacks room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields now in tow for Coach Mike Tomlin's team. The Steelers' former QB Kenny Pickett is now in Philadelphia and recently broke the silence on his rumored beef with the franchise.
Steelers fans have also been heartened to learn that new starting QB Russell Wilson has welcomed Fields with open arms.
On Sunday, Pickett unleashed a message on Instagram that will have Pittsburgh fans in their feelings.
Pickett's Detailed Farewell Message
The former University of Pittsburgh star said that the Steel City changed his life in a post on Instagram. Pickett had plenty of exciting moments with the franchise but ultimately did live up to the team's championship winning expectations. The new Eagles signal caller added that he's been rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles since he was a kid and is excited about his new career stop.
Wilson vs. Fields Gives Way to Steelers Draft Buzz
Now that Coach Tomlin appears set to go into training camp later this year with Wilson as the expected starter at quarterback, the focus has shifted to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. Pittsburgh will be looking to upgrade several key positions including center, cornerback, and offensive tackle. Another weapon in the passing game for Wilson and Fields could also be brought on board Coach Tomlin's ship.
The Steelers' draft slots were finalized this past weekend. The team will select 20th in the first round and has an extra third round pick (#98 overall) thanks to the Pickett trade.