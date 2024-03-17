Coach Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers have suddenly made a vast array of changes to their quarterback room as former starter Kenny Pickett was dealt to the Eagles and two big names were brought in. Former Broncos starter Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have also been added to fill the void, and now fans, and Wilson, are pondering and talking about the possibilities.
Recently Fields shared a message with Bears fans including his thoughts on playing for Pittsburgh. Tomlin's thoughts on which QB will be the likely starter were revealed.
As the winds of change swirled around the Steel City, Russell Wilson decided to calm things down a bit by releasing a message for his new teammate.
Wilson Welcomes Fields
Fields had fans and analysts including Robert Griffin III reacting in delight as he welcomed his young teammate to Pittsburgh after he was traded from the Chicago Bears.
Let’s get it @justnfields!
QB room bout to be 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vz4R7ZFArO
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 17, 2024
“LOVE This,” Griffin III said.
“Pittsburgh, y'all got a real one in Justin Fields and he'll still have plenty of support from Bears fans cheering him on even with the Steelers. Respect!' another fan added.
“Best QB room in the world,” still another said.
Rudolph Gone, Steelers Ready
The Steelers suddenly have an intriguing mix of youth and veteran leadership at the quarterback position just days after last year's playoff starter Mason Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans. Fields has battled injuries, coaching changes, disappointment and other problems while still turning in plenty of elite moments and games.
Now the hard work begins. Time will tell if the Steelers have enough talent at the position to win a playoff game, but they certainly have strength in numbers.