The Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Mason Rudolph had a blunt take on whether he's earned his salary or not this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend in a game that could be do-or-die for their playoff hopes. The Steelers' loss to the Indianapolis Colts has them on the outside looking in, in regards to the current AFC Playoff Picture.

The Steelers are hoping for improved play from George Pickens, who received a ton of hype before the season but was ripped for his effort vs. the Colts. Seven-time champion Tom Brady came to the defense of a Steelers defender who was ejected for his hit on Michael Pittman Jr.

Recently a familiar Steelers face, QB Mason Rudolph, shared his innermost thoughts about whether he believes he's earned his salary or not during what has been an up-and-down year for Pittsburgh.

Rudolph Shares True Feelings

With QBs Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky likely to sit the bench this weekend, the Steelers' playoff hopes may come down to Mason Rudolph. The ex-Oklahoma State Cowboy has shown the talent and moxie necessary to win games in the past.

Recently, reporter Mike DeFabo shared a quote from Rudolph on his mindset regarding whether he has earned his salary or not as a third-string QB up until now. Rudolph is set to start against breakout, backup star Jake Browning of the Bengals.

Mason Rudolph with the realest of quotes: "I think as the third string quarterback you feel like, are you really earning your paycheck week to week? I get to finally earn it this week and put my hand in the pile and go fight for victory together." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 19, 2023

The Steelers' matchup is slated for 4:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh and it could be the opportunity of a lifetime for Rudolph to prove he belongs against a fellow playoff contender.

Pickett ‘Not Ruled Out' As Starter

Rudolph was announced as Saturday's likely starter over Mitch Trubisky on Monday according to Coach Mike Tomlin. Rudolph has completed two passes for three yards on the year, and has taken one sack.

First week starter Kenny Pickett, recovering from ankle surgery, has also ‘not been ruled out' according to recent reports.

For now, it appears as though Rudolph is a sure bet to take the field as Pittsburgh's starter on Saturday, a development that could pay big dividends for Pittsburgh against their AFC Central foes.