Tom Brady believes that Gardner Minshew's throw led to the Damontae Kazee suspension after his hit on Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was suspended for the rest of the season after his hit to the head and neck area of Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on Saturday. The hit resulted in a concussion for Pittman Jr., and Kazee was ejected from the game. Since Kazee is a repeat offender, the NFL decided to suspend him for the remainder of the season. Kazee plans to appeal the suspension.

According to Tom Brady, Damontae Kazee shouldn't be at fault. After a post from SportsCenter on Instagram announced the news, Brady commented that these kinds of blows to the head wouldn't happen if quarterbacks threw more accurately.

“Nobody likes seeing players get hurt. But hard hits happen. QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits,” Brady said, “Coaches need to coach better, QBs needs to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places and defenders should aim for the right hitting areas. To put the blame on the defense player all the time is just flat out wrong. Need better QB play!! It’s not OK QBs to get your WRs hit because of your bad decisions!”

Gardner Minshew's throw could have been better since Pittman Jr. had to dive to have a shot at catching it. While Damontae Kazee's hit is still a violation of the rules, Brady is right that some quarterbacks do put their receivers in more dangerous positions when they throw inaccurate passes or make a poor decision.

Brady's comment received over 100,000 likes and was met with both commenters agreeing and disagreeing with this take. His thoughts have overall sparked a larger conversation about the fairness of defenders receiving the sole blame on these kinds of hits and plays. With the number of questionable calls and penalties on defenders this season, this conversation will likely continue.