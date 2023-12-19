Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens comments on recent reports toward his efforts and ability.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been criticized for his attitude and character ever since he's been drafted. Pickens has developed names like “cocky” and “selfish” with his style of play, which first started in his college days with the Georgia Bulldogs and transitioned into his professional career with the Steelers.

In the Steelers' matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Pickens showed that demeanor. He stayed still when it was time to put his body on the line and block for running back Jaylen Warren. Pickens has been seen doing this multiple times this season, frustrated with the lack of targets he's getting.

“Yeah, all the people that’s questioning my effort, they don’t play football. They do what y’all (the media) do,” said Pickens, per Brooke Pryor at ESPN.

Pickens has always been used to being the No. 1 option on a winning team, and right now, he's none of those things. The Steelers are 7-7 on the season and on the verge of missing the playoffs. There are heads down all over the city of Pittsburgh largely because of the offense that's been fielded.

The Steelers are at the bottom of the league in terms of offensive efficiency, having struggled immensely to put points on the board. They have the talent on the roster with players like Pickens, Warren, Dionte Johnson, Najee Harris, and Pat Freirmuth, but nothing has come from their skillset. It's easy to agree with Pickens' frustration, given his incredible pass-catching ability, but his attitude needs to be checked before the Steelers can truly improve as a team.