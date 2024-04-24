The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for major changes on offense with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the quarterback room. But whether it's Fields or Wilson under center, the Steelers have been linked to a dangerous pass catcher who would bolster either's outputs.
Current Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton skipped voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract. If the Broncos were to trade Sutton, the Steelers have been named as a potential suitor, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
There are some hold ups to a potential deal, the first being Denver's willingness to trade Sutton. The wide receiver's name has circled in trade rumors for months, but the Broncos have been reluctant to deal him. Perhaps the Steelers can offer the Broncos a trade they can't refuse to acquire Sutton.
But that has yet to happen, at least to the public's knowledge. Fowler did not report on any trade conversations going on, rather that the Steelers are just a team of interest if Sutton is dealt. Regardless, with the Broncos set to undergo some offensive change of their own, their trade stance could always change; especially around NFL Draft. If Denver does flip the switch on Sutton, watch for the Steelers to be one of the team's trying to acquire him.
Where Courtland Sutton would stand with Steelers
Pittsburgh traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers earlier in the offseason. With a pair of free agent additions, that left the top three wide receivers as George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins.
Pickens is undoubtedly the leader of the group, coming off of the first 1,000 yard season of his NFL career. Over his two years with the Steelers, Pickens has caught 115 passes for 1,941 yards and nine touchdowns. Coming off of a league leading 18.1 yard per reception campaign, Wilson or Fields will be looking his way early and often.
Jefferson came to the Steelers after spending 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons. Over his five-year career, he has caught 113 passes for 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns. Watkins spent the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, catching 98 passes for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns. While both have flashed at times, neither looks to be a direct replacement for Johnson.
Which is where Courtland Sutton comes in. If healthy, he would form a dynamic duo with Pickens that would take Pittsburgh's offense to a whole other level.
Since joining the Broncos in 2018, Sutton has caught 298 passes for 4,259 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and set a new career-high for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. Playing next to Russell Wilson in Denver, he would already have a connection to Pittsburgh's projected QB1.
Following the Kenny Pickett era, the Steelers are looking to change things up on offense. Adding a playmaker like Sutton would certainly do the trick as it'd welcome Wilson and Fields into town with open arms. Pittsburgh could look to the 2024 NFL Draft for wide receiving help. But if the Broncos are willing, the Steelers can use the trade market to add their next valuable offensive weapon.