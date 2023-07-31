The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 9-8 season, extending Mike Tomlin's career-long streak of 16 seasons without a losing record. The franchise will once again be a contender in a tough AFC North alongside the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals as the team looks to return to the playoffs. With Kenny Pickett under center, a young group of offensive playmakers, and a retooled defense, the Steelers will be a tough team to beat.

Fans of the team can expect improvements on both sides of the ball and will especially look forward to growth from this promising offensive unit. Kenny Pickett enters his first full season last the Steelers' starter and has 1,000-yard candidates in receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, as well as dependable tight end Pat Freiermuth. On the ground, an upgraded offensive line should open up more holes for Najee Harris — arguably the centerpiece of this Pittsburgh point-scoring unit.

Most fans and experts will point to Pickett and Harris as the variables that have the strongest correlation to the offense's success, but one other player in the Steelers offense could be even more important to the team's performances this year. Here's why Jaylen Warren could make or break the Steelers' season this year.

1 surprising player who could make or break Steelers' 2023 season

Jaylen Warren (RB)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With his occasional hurdles and frequent broken tackles, Najee Harris has been far from a disappointment during his time in Pittsburgh. But it is fair to say that Steelers fans would have expected a little more from a player of his pedigree. Harris is the first Steelers running back since the great Franco Harris to earn a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season, and the former first-round pick also opened up his pro ledger with a pair of 1,000-yard rushing performances. Yet the 25-year-old is also averaging just 3.9 yards/carry in his two NFL seasons and 4.2 yards per touch from scrimmage.

Harris deserves some slack. He did not miss a game last year while dealing with a foot injury that he suffered during training camp in 2022. Still, Pittsburgh needs more efficient production at the running back position, and that may mean spreading carries elsewhere.

Rookie back Jaylen Warren was impressive in his first pro campaign as he earned the trust of head coach Mike Tomlin early on. The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State rushed 77 times for an average of 4.9/yards a carry while also hauling in 28 catches at 7.6 yards per pop (versus 5.6 yards/catch for Harris). Can Pittsburgh expect similar levels of efficiency if the second-year back is given a bigger share of backfield duties?

The Steelers will need more production out of Warren in 2023 if they want to maximize the potential of this young offense. Najee Harris is averaging 347 touches from scrimmage per season in his career — which leads the NFL over the last two years. He has hardly looked fresh over this stretch. Not only is that unsustainable level bad for Harris' health, but it also bites into the Alabama product's efficiency.

NFL running backs inevitably get hurt, and even when they are healthy, it is unrealistic to expect them to play every snap. Having a good second back is necessary for a team's success, and the Pittsburgh Steelers' progress this year could depend on how much they get out of backup running back Jaylen Warren.