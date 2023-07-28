Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been a name on everyone's lips in the fantasy football world. Following a highly successful rookie season and a solid sophomore campaign, all eyes are on Harris as he gears up to make a significant impact on the Steelers' offense in 2023. In this article, we delve into Najee Harris's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season. We will analyze his past performance, his current Average Draft Position (ADP), and projections for the year ahead.

Harris's Sophomore Season

Najee Harris had a solid 2022 season, but his production dipped a little bit compared to his rookie year. He tallied 1,034 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, along with 229 receiving yards on 41 receptions. These numbers were lower than what he put up in 2021, but his sheer volume of touches made him an invaluable asset in the realm of fantasy football.

As the Steelers head into the upcoming season, the anticipation is high for Harris to continue as a workhorse for the team. Harris is expected to continue to be a valuable asset in fantasy football, and his high volume of touches makes him a reliable option for fantasy managers. However, his yards per carry and yards per reception were not as impressive in his second season, with 3.8 and 5.6, respectively. Nonetheless, Harris should still be a marquee RB for most fantasy managers out there.

Kenny Pickett goes for the CLUTCH touchdown pass to Najee Harris 😱 Steelers take the lead late in the 4th QTR.pic.twitter.com/olPxdLkCE2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 2, 2023

Analyzing Harris's Playing Style and Performance

Throughout his career, Harris has faced some injury setbacks, including a Lisfranc foot injury that impacted the first half of his 2022 season. However, it is essential to consider the circumstances of his first eight games, during which he played hurt, averaging 10.9 PPR points per game and 16.9 touches per game while scoring three times. The final nine outings of the season showcased Harris's potential, with an average of 20.1 touches per game and seven total touchdowns. These latter performances more accurately represent what Harris is capable of achieving.

However, one observation from his career so far is his lack of explosive plays. He has had only ten plays of 20-plus yards over 694 touches. This limitation highlights Harris's reliance on volume and the need for touchdowns to bolster his fantasy value. Yes, he might not be the most dynamic in terms of explosive plays. Still, Harris's lack of competition for playing time in Pittsburgh secures his role as the workhorse running back.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Outlook

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to embark on the 2023-24 NFL season with expectations running high for a spot in the AFC playoffs. A strong offseason and the addition of new players bode well for the team's performance. However, there is a caveat with a tough schedule, particularly a challenging stretch towards the end of the season. These formidable opponents towards the closing stages might impact Najee Harris's fantasy football outlook for 2023. Nevertheless, Harris's role as the workhorse for the Steelers remains secure. This makes him a sought-after asset in fantasy football.

Projections for Najee Harris in 2023

With an ADP of 2.08, Najee Harris is currently positioned as the 8th pick of the 2nd round and the 20th overall selection. This relatively high ADP underscores the lofty expectations fantasy managers have for Harris in the forthcoming season. In some early fantasy drafts, Harris's ADP sits at 29th overall. That positions him as a solid third-round pick in most 12-person, half-PPR leagues. This significant rise in value since the conclusion of the 2022 season solidifies Harris's status as a top-tier fantasy running back.

We do project a productive season ahead for Harris. We easily see him recording 275 carries for around 1,100 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. That's along with 50+ receptions for 250+ yards and two receiving touchdowns. While these projections might not be significantly higher than his 2022 stats, they still solidify his value in fantasy football. This projection signifies that Harris is expected to continue performing at a top-tier level. It makes him an attractive pick for fantasy managers.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, Najee Harris's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season is highly promising. His impressive rookie year laid the foundation for a successful career. In addition, his role as the workhorse for the Pittsburgh Steelers ensures a high volume of touches. This makes him an invaluable asset for fantasy managers. While there might be some concerns about the team's challenging schedule towards the end of the season, Harris's potential to deliver as a top-tier running back remains intact. As his ADP indicates, fantasy managers hold high expectations for Harris, and the projections for 2023 validate his status as an early-round pick. Whether you acquire him in the second or third round, Harris is undoubtedly a player to watch closely for a productive 2023 fantasy football season.