Buccaneers QB Tom Brady drops major praise on Steelers’ Cameron Heyward ahead of Week 6

As of late, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has garnered more and more recognition for being one of the top players in his position in the NFL today. Ahead of the Steelers’ Week 6 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he received high acclaim from a familiar foe.

During a press conference on Thursday, Brady analyzed the Steelers defense and also singled out multiple players on this side of the ball. Among them, he took some time to laud Heyward.

“Cam Heyward is one of the great players I’ve ever played against,” Brady said.

Brady has had to keep a close watch on a multitude of formidable defensive linemen over the decades. From former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata to New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, he has had a front-row seat to watch some of the best defensive linemen in this century. And for Brady to pinpoint Heyward as one of the greats that he has ever played against, it sure does say much about the five-time Pro Bowler.

Heyward has not had much success in getting to Brady in his career, as he has sacked the seven-time Super Bowl winner just twice. He sure will look to be the difference-maker in Week 6 in what is now a must-win contest for Pittsburgh.