Stephen A. Smith revealed the two NBA Hall of Famers he'd like most to debate with.

Smith is arguably the face of sports debating today and prides himself on his ability to win a debate on any topic. He has largely debated with the likes of Skip Bayless and Max Kellerman over the years.

However, he has also debated with a number of former NBA stars such as Kendrick Perkins and JJ Reddick. But who would he like to debate with the most from the NBA world that he is yet to do so?

Appearing on the latest episode of Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Smith decided to go with two options. The first was Phoenix Suns legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley.

“Well the obvious answer would be Charles Barkley because of what we see him do,” Smith said. “We see him on TNT for so long we forget the brother is a Hall of Famer and one of the all time greats.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The other player Smith would like to debate with the most is Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett.

“… I will tell you this, the other person that I would love to sit on a set with me or across from me any day of the week would be Kevin Garnett. Because he’s a real one,” Smith added. “Now we would have to talk to KG because FCC airwaves, this brother sometimes doesn’t pay attention to that but that’s the deal with him.”

In the end, there's a reason why Garnett's weekly KG Certified show is on Showtime rather than ESPN or Fox Sports.

But that said, there would definitely be entertainment guaranteed if we got to see Smith debate him or even Barkley at some point in the future.