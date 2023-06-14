ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith thanked Skip Bayless for helping to create his successful career with the network.

“Skip Bayless brought me to ‘First Take,'” Smith said on “The Stephen A. Show” on YouTube. “Skip and I have had our differences over the years. We looked each other in the face, we had a conversation about it. And he'll stand right there and listen to me, because we go back that long. And he knows that at the end of the day, I know what he's done for me. There's a whole bunch of brothers and sisters, Black people, that Skip Bayless has helped out and looked out for. And I know people try to question his intent, I'm highlighting his results.

“There are people who have enjoyed a tremendous level of success in this business because Skip Bayless gave them a chance. We will fight sometimes, but I will never forget what he did for me.”

Stephen A. Smith commented on FS1 analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's departure from “Undisputed,” a show he co-hosted with Bayless for seven years. Smith and Bayless were previously together on ESPN's First Take, which is now primarily hosted by Smith and other analysts on ESPN.

Sharpe got a contract buyout to leave Undisputed, a decision that was reportedly made due to some disagreements with Bayless. It is unclear what went behind it, but there was a notable moment in which Sharpe and Bayless appeared to have real tension about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's collapse during an NFL game.

Stephen A. Smith said he and Bayless have similarly had differences and Sharpe was “absolutely right” about how Bayless gave him an opportunity to be a bigger host.

“Skip Bayless is my brother,” Smith said. “Don't matter whether we talk or we don't talk or how often we talk or see each other.

“Shannon Sharpe was absolutely right to do what he did. It was great for him to think about the fact that ‘Club Shay Shay' (Sharpe's podcast) and ‘Undisputed' and him being a pundit and an analyst and being a household name, that doesn't happen if it's not for Skip Bayless.”