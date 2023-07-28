Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid tied the knot this weekend. It was a joyous occasion for the Sixers big man, who will now be traversing the magnificent challenge of married life. ESPN broadcaster Stephen A Smith had a message for Embiid after getting hitched, but it wasn't exactly a congratulatory note. In fact, Stephen A decided to throw a bit of shade on the Sixers center with a wild title declaration involving his beloved New York Knicks.

Stephen A started off by bringing back Embiid's crying episode when the Sixers got dropped by Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors during the 2019 NBA Playoffs. According to Smith, this is all the proof he needs to prove Embiid's soft side:

“I remember him crying after they lost to Kawhi Leonard and Toronto when the ball bounced at the rim four times,” Smith said. “I can't imagine how much he was crying this past weekend.”

The ESPN analyst took his jab at Embiid under the context of the Sixers (and the Atlanta Hawks) potentially winning a championship before the Knicks did. It was at this point that he explained why he believes New York will be able to lift the title even before Philly or Atlanta does:

“I'm gonna go with the Knicks,” Stephen A said, predictably. “… I'm gonna go with Jalen Brunson and the Knicks because I don't know if Philly is going to be able to get Embiid the requisite help that he needs. I certainly don't believe in the Hawks in terms of championship contention. So I'm gonna go with the Knicks.”

"I don't know if Philly is going to be able to get Embiid the requisite help that he needs. I certainly don't believe in the Hawks in terms of championship contention." Stephen A. Smith thinks Jalen Brunson & the Knicks will win an NBA title first 👀pic.twitter.com/5iqoAWKogZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 28, 2023

To be fair, Stephen A Smith didn't declare that the Knicks were going to win a title this year. After all, that would be a bit of an exaggeration from his end.