Tems has had it with ATL Jacob's claims about the sample for their smash hit

In a social media feud, Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, and American record producer ATL Jacob are embroiled in a dispute over the clearance of a sample on Future's ‘Wait For U,' featuring Tems and Drake.

The conflict started when ATL Jacob claimed on a recent podcast that Tems was initially unwilling to clear the sample for the song. According to Jacob, Future intervened and used his relationship with Drake to persuade Tems to approve the sample.

Furthermore, Tems, responding to Jacob's claims on social media, sarcastically expressed her amusement, stating, “I LOVE THIS STORY. Look at the phrasing. Magnificent.”

Nonetheless, the producer, denying any negativity, asserted, “All this negativity coming to me… I got a $100,000 Wire transfer for Tems and her team to find me 1 time I spoke Negatively about her.” In response, she offered $1 million to Jacob to stop “telling lies.”

Its not about saying anything negative STOP TELLING LIES.

I’ll give you 1 million. https://t.co/hVXAmUc4hN — TEMS (@temsbaby) January 18, 2024

“It's not about saying anything negative. Stop telling lies. I'll give you 1 million,” wrote Tems.

Also, Jacob, seemingly attempting to defuse the situation, responded, “I love you Tems,” and added, “No beef… all love on my end, I would never beef with a Woman. I love all the Queens out here.”

In conclusion, the dispute originated from ATL Jacob's claim of difficulty in clearing the sample for “WAIT FOR U,” with Future reportedly intervening through his relationship with Drake. The exchange on social media highlights the complexities and challenges artists and producers face in the music industry, particularly in collaboration agreements and sample clearances.