Konami's masterpieces, Suikoden 1 and Suikoden 2 will be remastered as reported a while back – This means we will see all the excruciatingly detailed visuals of the 8-bit JRPG that has made us endure, love, and hate the characters and plot of these games. As excited as everyone is, we would have to take a step back as Konami has officially announced that Suikoden 1 HD Remaster and Suikoden 2 HD Remaster will be delayed until further notice. Hardcore Suikoden fans are split into two with some of them clamoring that the release shouldn't be delayed as the game only requires a handful of remaking while the other half of these fans are saying that it's alright as long as they get the remastered version of their favorites in the best way possible. With the Suikoden Remaster Release being Delayed further, what are your expectations from the game?

Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Delayed Until Further Notice

In an announcement that was made directly on Konami's website, the team developing the HD Remaster of Suikoden 1 and Suikoden 2 has shared that they have reached a conclusion that “despite their very best efforts”, the dedicated development staff wouldn't be able to fulfill their promise of releasing the game on time thus Suikoden remaster will be hitting a release delay until further notice.

The team has sincerely expressed their apologies toward the loyal fans of the game franchise and has reassured that the release will be well-worth it for all the hardcore Suikoden fans out there that are waiting.

What are Suikoden 1 and Suikoden 2 all about anyway?

For those who were probably born more recently and do not know what Suikoden 1 and Suikoden 2 are, it is a JRPG that lets you enjoy turn-based battles in amazing 8-bit sprite art. Suikoden 1 focuses and follows the Gate Rune storyline while Suikoden 2 speaks about the challenges that you would have to take in the Dunan Unification Wars.

Suikoden 1 focuses on the story that Tir McDohl (the main character of the game) has to go through with the political struggles that the Scarlet Moon Empire has to face. Tir is the son of the Scarlet Moon Empire's General, he will be tasked to bring forth and call in all the Stars of Destiny that can help revolt against the corrupt sovereign state and bring peace to their war-torn land.

Suikoden 2 on the other hand shares the story of Riou, the adoptive grandson of the great Jowston hero, Genkaku, who is now living in the Highland Kingdom. Riou will serve in the Highland Youth Army together with his best friend, Jowy. The hero's regiment will be betrayed by the Highland Prince, Luca Blight, who is one of the main antagonists of the game. This will spark the start of the Dunan Unification Wars that you will be tasked to put an end to.

With the remaster of Suikoden 1 and Suikoden 2, we will see Tir McDohl and Riou go against the government or shatter the status quo and take on all the challenges that lie ahead of them to bring peace and equality to their land. These two stories from both games are actually intertwined as there are some characters that will appear from the first installation of the game and will make their presence felt in the second installation of the series.