8. Triple H vs. The Rock – Ladder Match – Intercontinental Championship (1998)

D-Generation X and The Nation had a heated, memorable rivalry in the summer of 1998, led by Triple H and The Rock, the Intercontinental Champion. Their highlighted match at a major event like SummerSlam showcased their potential as the next big players in the wrestling world. The electric atmosphere at Madison Square Garden only added to the drama of the bout.

The Rock and Triple H stole the spotlight from the highly anticipated WWE Championship bout between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker on this night. With a timely assist from Chyna, Triple H secured the victory, ending The Rock's long title reign. This was a time when ladder matches weren't so common, making it that much better for its time.

7. John Cena vs. AJ Styles (2016)

Before joining WWE in 2016, AJ Styles was renowned as one of the best wrestlers on the planet. While matches against Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns introduced him to WWE fans, it was his showdown with John Cena at SummerSlam that earned him the respect he deserved from the WWE Universe (and probably Vince McMahon).

The match started with both wrestlers kicking out of each other's finishers, setting the tone early. In the climax, Styles countered Cena's AA with a Styles Clash and Phenomenal Forearm to secure the win. This was a major victory for Styles, who, through Cena, made a name for himself in the biggest wrestling company in the world. This also solidified Cena's legacy as one of the WWE's greatest big-match performers.

6. The Undertaker vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart – WWE Championship (1997)

SummerSlam 1997 marked a crucial turning point for WWE as it transitioned into the Attitude Era. On this night, The Undertaker, who was on one of the longest title reigns of his career, faced Bret Hart. This match was an unexpected fallout from the WrestleMania 13 main event that was originally planned for Shawn Michaels and Hart.

With Michaels special guest refereeing, the intrigue surrounding the match grew. It played a significant role in the build-up to their infamous encounter at Survivor Series that year and further fueled the rivalry between Michaels and The Undertaker, culminating in their Hell in a Cell match at Badd Blood.

The classic storytelling between two industry legends made for an unforgettable main event. Hart, portraying a rare heel role, showcased his peak performance. Ultimately, a reluctant chair shot from Michaels to The Undertaker led to Hart's victory, leaving a phenomenal ending to the match.

5. Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Owen Hart – Steel Cage – WWE Championship (1994)

Bret Hart was a master storyteller. He'll even tell you that. But if Bret ever wanted to brag about any of his career, it should be his feud with Owen. Whether it was their WrestleMania X match or this one, they were both masterpieces. What made this match so memorable was how it was told. Rather than a violent, bloody encounter like most would expect from a steel cage match, this featured a focus on drama and storytelling. The question of who would escape the cage first kept the audience on the edge of their seats. With the stakes higher in this one with the WWE Championship on the line and their family watching at ringside, this was a perfect culmination to their feud.

4. Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena – WWE Championship (2013)

The story of Daniel Bryan and the Yes Movement began at the 2013 SummerSlam after Bryan had been labeled by the McMahon family as a “B+ player” due to his unconventional look for a WWE champion. Leave it to John Cena to choose Bryan as his opponent for the main event that year.

Battling a torn triceps, Cena delivered a brilliant performance in the ring, culminating in a classic match. Eventually, Bryan endured everything Cena threw at him, and finally landed a decisive running knee finisher to claim the WWE Title.

However, the night took a twist when Triple H turned heel and Randy Orton cashed-in, overshadowing Bryan's victory. Nonetheless, this pivotal moment played a crucial role in the trajectory of the WWE for a while.

3. Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian – TLC I – Tag Team Championship (2000)

There's really been no evolution of tag team wrestling similar to what these three teams of the Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz ,and Edge and Christian did back in the Attitude Era. What they did, not only for tag team wrestling, but the wrestling business as a whole during that time will likely never be surpassed.

Coming off their Triangle Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000 just months prior, each team had begun to specialize in their own weapons of choice, thus leading to the first ever TLC Match, which was basically just a modified version of the ladder match. However, this match far exceeded their ‘Mania match, leading to not only another set of rematches, but later on an entire show based off the match. While maybe not the best out of their TLC matches, it's certainly one of the best SummerSlam matches.

2. Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H – Unsanctioned Match (2002)

Shawn Michaels' career was thought to be over after his 1998 bout with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV due to a severe back injury. His troubles started earlier at the Royal Rumble that year when he struck a casket during a match with The Undertaker.

Their match at SummerSlam was labeled “unsanctioned,” allowing for no rules. Despite low expectations, Michaels delivered a show stopping performance per usual, proving he hadn't lost his touch. Triple H portrayed a classic villainous heel, and the match became a remarkable comeback story, igniting the second part of Michaels' career, which lasted another eight years. This match is storytelling 101.

1. Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. British Bulldog – Intercontinental Championship (1992)

As you can see, Bret Hart has made a reputation for himself at SummerSlam. The 1992 event was no different. On the cusp of his ascent into being the top guy, Hart would do the honors for Davey Boy Smith, the British Bulldog, on this night in front of an 80,000-plus Wembley Stadium crowd.

It was a true spectacle, one that WWE would become known for over the years. This match may have also been the beginning of a new era, where the best workers, like Hart and Bulldog, were given main events over the usual bigger guys. It's the epitome of great SummerSlam matches, where the talent, the setting, and the crowd all delivered in a big way.