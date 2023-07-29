After challenging his uncle Roman Reigns to “Tribal Combat” at SummerSlam, Jey Uso was eager to address the WWE Universe in the opening segment of SmackDown. Soon, fans in New Orleans would know exactly what Uso had planned for the fans in Detroit, he'd explain why winning the match means so much to him, and maybe even provide fans with an update on the status of his twin brother Jimmy, who appears to be out “indefinitely” with a rib injury.

“Main Event Jey Uso is now in your city!” Jey Uso announced to the fans in the Smoothie King Arena.



After listening to the cheers from the fans, Uso lifted up the microphone once more but alas, fans wouldn't get to hear what he had to say, as Roman Reigns' music hit and the “Tribal Chief,” Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa all made their way down to the ring to remind Rikishi's son who currently stands at the “Head of the Table.”

“New Orleans, acknowledge me! You wanna know why you like The Usos? Because of me,” Roman Reigns told Jey and the fans at home. “You know Jey? Jey, you must’ve forgot that the ‘Tribal Chief’ is scheduled to appear. Well that means the ‘Tribal Chief’ opens up his show. Now don’t worry, Jey’s forgetful, y’all, but we’re gonna remind him. Why do you think they called you ‘the right-hand man,’ huh? Because I made you that. Why do you think they called you ‘Main Event Jey Uso,’ huh? Because I made you that. And now that you don’t have any of that, you out here trying to do what I do. You’re out here trying to open my show. You out here trying to be the ‘Head of the Table,’ huh? Yeah, what, you think you’re the face of the company now? All you’ve ever wanted for three years is to be the ‘Tribal Chief.’ What you think, you the ‘Tribal Chief’ now, huh?”

“No man, I never wanted any of that,” Uso declared. “I’m serious, I didn’t want none of that. All I did for you, Uce, is watch your back, do what family do, support you, man. I’ve been your right-hand man for three years, Uce, through the mud, through the trenches, no questions asked, cuz you’re my ‘Tribal Chief.’ Cuz I believed in you, man. I believe you can lead this company, and most importantly, Uce, I really believe you can lead this family. But you broke this family, and now I gotta do what I have to do, Uce. Man, you broke the family, you broke the Bloodline, and you broke Jimmy, and it is all your fault.”

Unfortunately for Uso, his words weren't met with understanding, as, regardless of how true his words may have been, Reigns had absolutely no interest in hearing it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Roman Reigns laid out an ultimatum to Jey Uso ahead of SummerSlam.

Clearly worked up by what his nephew had to say, the “Tribal Chief” laid it all out on the line, explaining that, at SummerSlam, the only person who can lose is Jey, as win, lose, or draw, he's still Roman Reigns.

“Nah shut up. Just shut your mouth. I ain’t gonna sit here and take that blame. That’s not my fault; that’s your fault. That’s your fault. Your jealousy brought that on him, understand? Let me ask you this, then: as soon as he got hurt, what’d you do, huh? He asked for a championship match, huh? Because you’re selfish. Let’s backtrack three years ago. The only reason you became the right-hand man is because Jimmy was hurt. He wasn’t hurt; you didn’t have a chance. You took that from him. And you don’t even get it, do you? You don’t even get it. You’re gonna be all alone. You screwed your twin brother. Your younger brother loves and respects me more than he does you. So when I beat you, you’re done. You’re out of here. We’re gonna wipe you off the face of the earth. You’re not a part of this legacy. You won’t be a part of this history. You understand me? Done. As the ‘Wise Man’ would say, let’s turn every stone over,” Reigns said.

“Let’s think hypothetically. Let’s just say that you actually beat me. That means you take this and this, that means you take everything from me. Right now. I’m no longer the ‘Tribal Chief’ because of you. But at the end of the day, I’m always gonna be Roman Reigns. So that means I can do whatever it is I wanna do. But you? Nah, you ain’t got anybody, man. You got nothing. And the fact that you still standing here and you wanna still do this just blows my mind. I don’t get it. You can’t beat me, Jey. Jey, you can’t beat me. And I just wanna know what’s going through your mind right now, because I don’t understand the fact that you actually think that you can beat me.”

“It's because I already beat you,” Uso said. “I beat you. I’m the only one to do it. And at SummerSlam, Imma beat you again.”

While there's still technically one more episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam, this felt like the final promo Reigns will deliver before putting his title on the line, letting it be known that even if he loses, he won't be a loser because of everything he's accomplished. While some may argue with that fact, this development feels oddly prophetic, as it hints at what a future could look like for the “Tribal Chief” when another member of his family holds the title. A+ stuff.