After watching from the sidelines as about a third of the RAW roster got injured one way or another by the hands of The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins was finally afforded a chance to sit face-to-face with Finn Balor to make their match at Summer Slam official once and for all a meeting made all the better by Rollins waiving off Adam Pearce to allow things to shake out as they may.

But first, before fans could sing “Visionary” as they wanted to all night, they instead had to sit through a few minutes of Balor explaining his side of the story, even if that didn't stop the “whoas” from raining down from throughout the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Pearce was supposed to be here to oversee this contract signing, but due to the chaos The Judgment Day has caused tonight, he seems to have his hands full,” Finn Balor said. “But alas, I'm a professional, Seth Rollins is a professional, Seth wants this match, I want this match, so I think we can handle this like gentlemen. So Seth, how about you come out here, sign this contract, and we can make this match at SummerSlam official?”

In the past, Rollins might have made Balor wait all night a la Brock Lesnar did to Cody Rhodes last week, or Logan Paul did to Ricochet earlier in the night before attacking the “One and Only” from behind, but now that the “Visionary” is a babyface – arguably the top babyface in the company according to Rhodes – he decided to keep things on the straight and narrow and answer the call without being asked a second time, even if he all but knew he was walking into a trap.

Seth Rollins declares that The Judgment Day ends at SummerSlam.

After taking his sweet old time getting into the ring, enjoying the near-capacity crowd singing along to every ‘whoa” of his song “Visionary,” Seth Rollins got down to brass tax, signed on the dotted line before letting Finn Balor know exactly why he will never leave Detroit as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

“Wow, well lookie here, Tampa, Finn Balor has finally figured out what we've all known for a long, long time, and that's that you have absolutely zero chance of walking out of SummerSlam as World Heavyweight Champion,” Rollins said. “Now, the most obvious scenario is I beat your a**, you mope on out of there, and the entire world sings my song. But miracles happen every day, and if some way, somehow, you are the better man, well, your World Title reign would be even shorter than your Universal Title Reign was, because your boy Damian Priest is going to cash his Money in the Bank contract in on you right then, right there. I know it, and I know you know it because you would do the exact same thing to him. So you keep chasing that ghost, Finn Balor, because SummerSlam isn’t going to be the coronation of The Judgment Day, no, no, no, SummerSlam is going to be the end of The Judgment Day.”

Clearly amused by Rollins' assertion, which he's been riding since almost immediately after Damian Priest became Señor Money in the Bank in London, England, Balor responded the only way he knows how: through angry, hyperbole, and ultimately, physical violence.

“You think you’ve got it all figured out, don’t you, Seth? You think you are so smart. Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins, the ‘Architect.’ You think you run this place, but you don’t. The Judgment Day run Monday Night RAW now,” Balor said. “You see, you said if I lose, I lose, and you also said if I win, I lose, but here’s the thing, Seth; I’ve been losing for seven years, and it’s slowly been driving me insane. And it’s all because of you, Seth. Do you know what that insanity feels like? It feels like an itch; it feels like an itch you just can’t scratch. It feels like a seven-year itch, but at SummerSlam, I’m gonna make you my seven-year b**ch.”

Suddenly outnumbered three-on-one, Rollins tried to fight back, with even Sami Zayn coming to his aid, but alas, the advantage proved too vast; Rollins took a beating at the hands of The Judgment Day and ended up taking yet another Coup de Grâce on his ribs that may never fully heal from this feud.

So what does the future hold for Rollins and The Judgment Day? Will his assertion prove correct, with the faction falling apart due to his dominance or due to in-fighting after a successful – or unsuccessful – cash-in attempt by Priest on Balor? All will be answered at SummerSlam, as it's unlikely that anything else will go down of note between the two sides outside a few more broken ribs on the babyface side of the roster pre-match.