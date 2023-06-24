The Connecticut Sun are off to a torrid start to the 2023 regular season. The team owns an 11-3 record, the best in the Eastern Conference and the second-best in the entire WNBA, behind only the Las Vegas Aces, who are 11-1. There's still a lot of basketball left to be played in the season, but so far, the Sun look like a legitimate WNBA title contender.

The Suns recently received some devastating injury news regarding forward Brionna Jones, though, that could hurt their title chances. Jones ruptured her right Achilles and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, per a tweet from the account Ball Don't Lie:

Sun F Brionna Jones to miss the rest of the season after rupturing her right Achilles. Twice in the last four years, the Sun have persevered without a key player and reached the WNBA Finals but are still searching for their first title. ➡️ https://t.co/6bLShKz0Tr pic.twitter.com/54ZObBhxop — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) June 24, 2023

Brionna Jones, 27, has played seven seasons in the WNBA, all as a member of the Connecticut Sun franchise. Before going down with the Achilles injury, she was playing the best basketball of her career this year, as she averaged 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 13 appearances (all starts).

Jones shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2023 campaign — Jones' 57.5% field-goal percentage is tied for the second-highest of her pro career.

The loss of Jones is no doubt a tough pill for Sun fans to swallow, as she has been one of the team's best players for the last few years now. But if there's any team capable of weathering the storm after losing a player of Jones' caliber, it's this Sun team.

Here's to hoping that Jones' recovery process will be smooth and that she'll be back on the floor at the start of next season.