Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas made all sorts of WNBA history during her performance in an 85-79 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

AT is SPECIAL 🤩 In a 85-79 dub over the Storm, @athomas_25: ➡️ Recorded her 3rd regular-season triple double – tying CP & Sabrina Ionescu for most in a career

➡️ Became the 3rd player in #WNBA history to record 10+ PTS, 15+ REB, 10+ AST in a regular-season game #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/bfNsSRgNCG — WNBA (@WNBA) June 21, 2023

Alyssa Thomas ended the night with 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, hitting six of her 12 shot attempts as the Sun took the victory in Climate Pledge Arena. The triple-double made Thomas the third player in WNBA history to record a 10+ point, 15+ rebound and 10+ assist game in the regular season, according to a Tuesday tweet from the WNBA. Storm guard Jewell Lloyd scored 33 points on Seattle's home court.

The performance would be Thomas's third regular-season triple-double, tying Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu for the most in a career.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ionescu tied Parker's record in 2022 after she recorded a 31-point, 13-rebound and 10-assist triple-double in a 116-107 victory over the Aces, according to Bleacher Report. Parker recorded her third-career triple-double in June 2022 as the Chicago Sky took an 82-59 win over the Sparks. She notched a 10-point, 14-rebound and 10-assist performance against her former team.

Alyssa Thomas, the former No. 4 pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, has had a stellar season for a Sun team that has rocketed up to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 10-3. The three-time All-Star is averaging 14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and eight assists per game in 13 games played and started for the Sun. She leads the veteran-filled Connecticut roster in assists, rebounds and steals per game while placing third in points per game.

Alyssa Thomas nearly recorded another triple-double when the Sun faced the Lynx earlier this month. She completed the 89-84 win at the Target Center with 16 points, nine rebounds and 16 assists in 40 minutes.

The Sun will tip off against the Lynx at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday in the Target Center. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network and NBC Sports Boston.