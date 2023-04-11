Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Phoenix Suns enter the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed in the Western Conference and are preparing for a first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. They finished the season at 45-37, however numbers lie here in terms of how dangerous this team can be. Ever since acquiring Kevin Durant, they look like the best team in the NBA.

The Suns traded for Durant at the deadline this year in a blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four future first round picks and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns also received TJ Warren in the deal.

Phoenix was reluctant to include Bridges in the package, and for good reason. Bridges has averaged 26.1 points per game in Brooklyn, and he looks to be the future of that team. However, with how the Suns have looked with Durant so far, they are undoubtedly glad they pulled the trigger. Durant has played in eight games with the Phoenix Suns, and the Suns are 8-0 in those games. That’s not a bad return on an investment.

With the Suns, Durant is averaging 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, equating to elite production. However, the most impressive facet of his tenure in Arizona so far is his shooting percentages. He is shooting 57% from the field, an unreal 53% from the three-point line, and 83% from the free-throw line.

With all that being said per Durant, the Suns are still trotting out stars Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and DeAndre Ayton. Paul might be in his leaner years, but this trio combined with Durant could easily be considered an infamous super-team. If they win the NBA Finals this year, there is no doubt they will earn the title.

Before visions of the NBA Finals, the Suns need to dispatch of the Clippers in the first-round. The Suns come in as the favorites, and will look to keep the momentum with Durant going. However, this series might not go exactly as one would expect, on either end of the competitive spectrum. Two things are actually going to happen that could even be considered bold predictions. Without further adieu, here they are.

The Phoenix Suns Sweep The Los Angeles Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are going to sweep the Los Angeles Clippers out of the first-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Quite frankly, the Clippers are not much of a match against the newest iteration of the Suns without Paul George. Even with George, the Suns look like they might just be a different beast with Durant.

Undefeated since his arrival, Durant and the Suns definitely have championship aspirations this season. They will come out hungry to dismantle the Clippers and take advantage of a team without one of their star players. A sweep will happen because besides Durant and guard Damion Lee, the Suns roster is without championships. Booker and Paul are due, and understand that the opportunity is golden with Durant. A sweep of the Clippers makes sense given the added urgency of winning it all this year and how strong they have played to close out the season.

Besides the Suns, the Clippers just aren’t on the same level without Paul George. They actually outperformed expectations after George went out on March 21st, but played teams that were also empty-handed, and were 12-14 overall without George in the lineup this season. The Suns should be at full strength come the first-round, and they will make quick work of a team that will at least be out George to start the series.

Minutes Rise For Damion Lee

Damion Lee is the only other NBA Champion on the Phoenix Suns roster other than Kevin Durant. This caveat is going to see his minutes increase from 20 to over 26 minutes a game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. This would be a huge increase, however there is no way to define the worth of championship experience. Despite the talent above him on the roster, Lee will find himself on the floor in crucial moments throughout the playoffs.

NBA Champions from every year consistently press the importance of individual responses in big moments. Booker, Paul and Ayton, have not had the success in the NBA Playoffs expected of caliber players like them. Lee on the other hand, has hit big shots on his way to becoming an NBA Champion.

It cannot be overstated enough how much experience plays a role when it comes down to season-defining plays and sequences. When chasing an NBA Championship, the players that understand how to react to the bigger stage and brighter lights are going to find themselves on the floor. Henceforth, Damion Lee is going to become a regular in the Suns lineup once the 2023 NBA Playoffs begin.