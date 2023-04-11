A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost only once in their last seven games of the regular season, and incidentally, that loss came at the hands of their bitter cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. That game was Russell Westbrook‘s first game against the Lakers since his mid-season trade, and unsurprisingly, Russ had a bit more extra motivation coming into that marquee matchup.

Paul George was out of action for that game, but he still stood witness as Westbrook took out his frustration against his former squad. In a recent episode of his podcast, PG revealed why he knew coming in that Russ was going to have a big game against LeBron James and Co.:

“I saw it from the beginning Russ was gon’ have a big game,” George said of Westbrook. “Russ wanted this one. You could see it from the moment the ball was tipped off. … I’ve seen Russ when he’s locked in, in Oklahoma.

“… It was more so, he just got a statement. Like, ‘I gotta put a stamp on this.'”

"I saw it from the beginning Russ was gon' have a big game, Russ wanted this one… I've seen Russ when he's locked in, in Oklahoma.” Paul George knew Russell Westbrook was gonna show out against the Lakers 😂🔥 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/TnfmapjLsD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 11, 2023

Russell Westbrook did not exactly stuff the stat sheet, but the energy he brought to the game played a key role in the Clippers emerging with a 125-118 victory. It was a crucial game for both teams too, with the Clippers and the Lakers both gunning for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Right now, the Clippers have a few days off as they prepare for a first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, while for their part, the Lakers will need to battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Play-In game to determine the No. 7 seed.