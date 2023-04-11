Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has already immersed himself in the Arizona sports culture. Durant was spotted in the crowd at the Arizona Diamondbacks game Monday night sporting a Corbin Carroll jersey just days before the NBA playoffs.

Durant has been outspoken about his baseball fandom and has attended plenty of games throughout his basketball career. Though he’s a Washington Nationals fan, Durant threw out the first pitch at a San Francisco Giants game in 2016 after signing with the Golden State Warriors. He was also seen at multiple New York Yankees games during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

With the Phoenix Suns preparing for a potential NBA title run, fans in the Grand Canyon State will be thrilled to see their newest star athlete taking in the city’s baseball team. Durant picked a good game to go to, as the Diamondbacks won their fourth game in a row to improve to 7-4. Although Carroll was not in the starting lineup, he did come into the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.

The Suns finished the season scorching hot thanks in large part to the return of Durant, winning seven of their last nine games. They will face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. The first game of the best-of-seven series is Sunday in Phoenix.

Despite only being with the Suns for two months, Kevin Durant is showing his support for fellow teams in Phoenix. Maybe we’ll see him rocking a Kyler Murray jersey in the fall at an Arizona Cardinals game.