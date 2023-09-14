Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia said in his introductory press conference the team would focus on four values, including community and fan experience. Thursday, the Suns announced a move that will make local fans happy.

The Suns, who have a new media rights deal with television games broadcasted on Arizona's Family (3TV and CBS5), announced they are giving away a free indoor TV antenna so Arizona residents can watch the games. Phoenix is expected to reach 2.8 million homes with locally-broadcasted games and wants fans to buy in to an exciting season.

The link to receive an antenna is here.

Ishbia bought the Suns in February and the team has made exciting moves since. On top of its media deal, the Suns traded for two stars, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Phoenix dismissed coach Monty Williams this offseason and hired Frank Vogel, who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Phoenix is expected to be a championship favorite in 2023-24. The Suns lost to the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals in 2022-23. They were the only team to push the Nuggets to a six-game series in the playoffs.

The Suns open preseason play Oct. 8 against Williams and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan. They will have home preseason games against the Nuggets (Oct. 10) and Portland Trail Blazers (Oct. 16).

The Suns announced Wednesday their 70-game broadcast schedule on Arizona's Family. You can view our story on the release, which also announced that Jon Bloom will replace Al McCoy on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM as radio play-by-play host, here.

Phoenix will open regular-season play against the Golden State Warriors Oct. 24. The Suns have their home regular-season opener against the Utah Jazz Oct. 28.