Former Phoenix Suns radio play-by-play host Al McCoy retired following the 2022-23 NBA season, capping the longest career by a radio host in NBA history.

For the 2023-24 season, McCoy will be replaced by Jon Bloom on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, according to a release. Bloom has been with the franchise since 2008 as a radio host and backup play-by-play announcer.

According to the same release, Bloom will be joined by Tim Kempton, a former Suns player, as color analyst. Kempton is entering his 22nd season with the team.

Phoenix in 2023-24 will have a new television rights deal, leaving local Diamond Sports channel Bally Sports Arizona for Gray Television, Inc., which is home to CBS5 and 3TV. The team announced its 70-game schedule in the same release that it announced Bloom as the main play-by-play radio host.

NEW: #Suns announce their local broadcast schedule for 3TV and CBS5 for the 2023-24 NBA season. Phoenix also announces Jon Bloom will replace Al McCoy as play-by-play radio host. pic.twitter.com/Ugmn3tKYgz — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) September 13, 2023

“Suns veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Ray will return for his seventh season as the television voice of the Suns and will be joined by former Suns player Eddie Johnson and basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale,” the statement read.

“…The Suns pregame and postgame shows will be led by Suns ring of Honor member Tom Chambers, who returns for his 25th season, and Tom Leander, entering his 30th season with the Suns broadcast team. Phoenix Mercury forward Sophie Cunningham will also return to the Suns broadcast team as a guest analyst on select broadcasts.”

Phoenix will have arguably their best team in franchise history on the floor this season. It returns superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and added Bradley Beal, a three-time All-Star guard, to its roster with rising center Deandre Ayton.

The Suns will be coached by 2020 NBA champion Frank Vogel. Phoenix's owner, Mat Ishbia, put a superstar cast around Vogel with returning associate head coach Kevin Young, two-time NBA champion David Fizdale and former NCAA champion and Arizona Wildcat Miles Simon on the team's staff, among other names.