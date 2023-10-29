The Arizona Diamondbacks have even Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant all hyped up about the 2023 World Series. For the first time in over two decades, the Diamondbacks are going to play a World Series game at home, which Durant is definitely looking forward to.

“We’re very excited for the D-backs. A World Series here in Arizona is gonna be extremely fun,” Kevin Durant told reporters in a postgame press conference following the Suns' 126-104 win over the visiting Utah Jazz Saturday night (h/t PHNX Sports).

It was a great night overall for Arizona sports fans, as not only did the Suns take care of business against the Jazz, but the Diamondbacks also tied the 2023 World Series at 1-1 earlier in the evening with a 9-1 win over the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Game 3 of the World Series is scheduled to be played Monday night, which means Kevin Durant and the Suns have the time to drop by Chase Field and lend their support for Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks. The Suns will not play again until the day after Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Durant led the Suns in the Utah game with 26 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field while also adding four rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block in 29 minutes.

Durant was only 13 years old in 2001 when Randy Johnson and the Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees in that year's World Series via an unforgettable seven-game series.