Gabriel Moreno's bat is still smoking. The 23-year-old Arizona Diamondbacks catcher came through for his team in Game 2 of the 2023 World Series in Arlington when he scored the first run of the contest with a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Not only did Moreno put his team on the board first, but he also earned a place in MLB history by becoming the youngest catcher ever to reach four home runs in a single MLB playoffs, per Sportsnet Stats.

Moreno, however, had to wait long before he finally was able to send one deep. Prior to his home run on Saturday night, the last time he hammered one out of the park was way back in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had two home runs during that series to add to his lone dinger in the NL Wild-Card round versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Moreno has been one of the most important weapons of the Diamondbacks in their continuing Cinderella ride in the 2023 MLB postseason. Apart from his four home runs in the playoffs, thus far, he is also slashing .250/.316/.500 to go with a double and 10 RBIs.

The Diamondbacks ultimately took care of business in Game 2, denying the Rangers of another win by crushing Texas to the tune of a 9-1 score. The 2023 World Series now shifts to Arizona for the next three games. For what it's worth, Moreno is batting .385/.467/.692 with a home run and three RBIs at home in the playoffs, thus far.