We're back to bring you our final prediction and pick as we conclude Saturday's NBA slate with this night-cap out West. The Utah Jazz (1-1) will take on the Phoenix Suns (1-1) as both teams try to gain some early momentum. Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-Suns prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz find themselves at 1-1 after dropping a tough season-opener to the Sacramento Kings and following up with an impressive win over the Los Angeles Clippers in their last game. Jordan Clarkson lifted them with a late-three and they come into this game with an added confidence.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-1 after dropping their last game to the Lakers. It was the first time in years that we saw Kevin Durant and LeBron James share the court, but Durant couldn't get many of his shots to fall during the final critical stretch of the game. Expect both him and Devin Booker to bounce back with solid performances in this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Suns Odds

Utah Jazz: +5.5 (-112)

Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-108)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Utah Jazz have themselves a budding star in Lauri Markkanen and he's looking tremendous in his return to his team after a busy offseason in the military. Against the Clippers, Markkanen tallied 35 points and 12 rebounds in a double-double effort, but failed to be much of a factor on the defensive end of the floor. John Collins has been a great addition for them and he provides great presence when rebounding the ball as well.

To win this game, the Jazz will have to once again look towards their scorers and keep up with the pace the Suns set as the home team. Their defense will have their hands full and there's not many people on the planet who can lock down Kevin Durant. Look for Lauri Markkanen to have success down low as he tries to free up Clarkson for some threes.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Phoenix Suns lost a close game against the Lakers and we saw Kevin Durant miss some uncharacteristic shots down the stretch. Every player is bound to have their off-nights, but the Suns will prove that they're a much better team than what they showed against the Lakers. Devin Booker will be listed as ‘doubtful' ahead of this game, so the Suns will once again have to turn towards Durant to carry them in the scoring. Jusuf Nurkic is proving the be a great addition down low, so expect him to get some work in against the bigs of Utah.

To win this game, the Suns will have to find consistent scoring from key role players like Grayson Allen and Yuta Watanabe. Watanabe has proved that he can be a solid spot-up shooter from three, so expect his game to take a few steps forward as he fills in during Booker's absence. They may need to focus on defense and grabbing rebounds as the Jazz will feature the better tandem down low.

Final Jazz-Suns Prediction & Pick

Without Devin Booker, this Suns team is going to have trouble finding scoring options to complement Kevin Durant. While he had 39 points in their last game, it wasn't nearly enough as the team totaled just 95 in the loss. The Jazz, on the other hand, have more scoring options to look towards and their star Lauri Markkanen will have a good matchup here. For our prediction, let's go with the Utah Jazz to cover the spread on the road as underdogs.

Final Jazz-Suns Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +5.5 (-112)