The Phoenix Suns are “closing in” on hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Quinton Crawford to join Frank Vogel's staff, longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein reported.

Crawford was previously an assistant with Vogel and the Lakers from 2019 to 2022. He won a championship with the team in 2020. He served as assistant for Dallas this past season.

Crawford has local ties, having played for the University of Arizona in 2011-12 and 2012-13. He played 15 combined minutes those seasons.

Crawford would be the third reported hire for Vogel to his staff in Phoenix. The Suns retained their associate head coach under Monty Williams, Kevin Young, and made him the league's highest-paid assistant at $2 million year.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Suns hired another former assistant of Vogel's, David Fizdale, who has also been an NBA head coach.

Vogel said at his introductory press conference he is yet to lock in roles for his assistants. He may not reveal those designations to the public, as longtime Laker reporter Harrison Faigen said.

The Suns are looking to maximize a championship window with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Phoenix hired Vogel after it dismissed coach Monty Williams two days after its season ended in the Western Conference semifinals versus the Denver Nuggets.

With Vogel, the Suns are getting a defensive-minded coach. His teams have led the NBA in defensive rating three times since 2011-12, which is the most by any coach in that span.

Young has been credited for his offensive scheming while Fizdale has championship experience, having been an assistant on Erik Spoelstra's staff with the Miami Heat when they won the 2012 and 2013 titles.