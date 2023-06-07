New Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel is not running from the team's championship-or-bust expectations.

At his introductory press conference Tuesday at the Suns' home arena, Footprint Center, Vogel was asked if he embracing the challenge of delivering the Suns their first title. He responded, “Hell yeah!”

VIDEO: Frank Vogel on his confidence in the #Suns’ championship hopes: “I don’t give a damn what the outside narrative is around expectations…our expectations are to go for it this year and hopefully every year I’m here.” pic.twitter.com/phoVfnppDY — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) June 6, 2023

“I love the mindset that we're going to go after it right away with all we have,” Vogel said. “I don't give a damn what the outside narrative is around expectations or whatnot. I care about what our expectations are, and our expectations are to go for it this year and hopefully every year I'm here.”

Vogel knows the challenge of winning as a first-year coach. He coached the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2019-20 championship the same year he was hired.

The Suns fired coach Monty Williams, who had the winningest record over the last three seasons, after a blowout loss in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets this season. It was the second time Phoenix flamed out in the conference semifinals after they lost by 33 points in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks in 2021-22.

Majority owner Mat Ishbia and Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones picked Vogel to lead the Suns past that and hopefully, their first-ever championship.

“We needed another leader, someone that could elevate us to the next level,” Jones said. “…We settled on the guy who we think has all the qualities: leadership, honesty, integrity, championship experience, a love for the game, a passion for the community.”

Tuesday, Vogel claimed he has the best defensive scheme in the league at tailoring to personnel.

Vogel has accumulated a 431-389 record in 11 seasons as an NBA coach. His teams have had the top defensive rating three times (2012-13 Indiana Pacers, 2013-14 Pacers, 2020-21 Lakers).

Vogel has had five teams total in the top-five in defensive rating. He has also had five all-defensive team selections since 2011-12, his first season with Indiana.