Kevin Young reportedly has great respect from Phoenix Suns players. He is also liked by the front office.

And now, he has the salary many feel he deserves.

Young was one of reported five finalists for the Suns' head coaching search, in which they ultimately decided on Frank Vogel. Young was described as an impressive candidate nonetheless and someone Devin Booker backed.

The Suns kept Young in the organization with a reported deal for $2 million a year, making him the league's highest paid decision.

According to Phoenix president of basketball operations James Jones, the decision to keep Young was “easy.”

“He wanted to be here, we want him to be here because he’s a great coach,” Jones said. “And he wants to win.”

Young is perceived around the league as someone who could get a head coaching job very soon.

He spent the last two seasons as the Suns' associate head coach under Monty Williams. Before that, Young was an assistant with Williams for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2016 to 2020.

He has prior coaching experience with the NBA D/G-League's Utah Flash (2010-11), Iowa Energy (2011-13) and Delaware 87ers (2014-2016). Vogel commended him for his ability as an offensive coordinator under Williams.

“I got a great deal of respect for his offensive mind,” Vogel said. “…I believe in what he brings to the table both ways, and when I complete my staff, we’ll finalize what those roles (for assistants) look like.”

Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia said in a radio interview with “The Burns and Gambo Show” on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Tuesday Young is a “winner.”

“Frank was the clear choice, but Kevin was right there,” Ishbia said. If we would have ended up with Kevin Young, that would have been a great option too.

“The players love him, we all love him, and he can bring some continuity from the previous staff, the previous leadership group to the new one. And then on top of that, we paid him top dollar.”

Young will be part of Vogel's staff, which is yet to be completed. The Suns reportedly hired David Fizdale, who was previously an NBA head coach and an assistant under Vogel for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22.

Fizdale also won two championships as an assistant with the Miami Heat, making the Suns' staff built with title experience.

If things go the way the Suns expect them to, Young will be an NBA coach soon enough. He has already interviewed with other teams and is known for his offensive capability.

Vogel said he is confident his defensive scheme is the “best in the league” at adapting to personnel. The Suns hope his defense and Vogel's offense will make them a championship team.