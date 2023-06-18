Not many NBA owners get praised by the media for their ability to form superteams but Skip Bayless made an exception. The host of Undisputed gave a lot of love to Phoenix Suns' Mat Ishbia for pulling off the Bradley Beal trade from the Washington Wizards.

The trade surrounding Wizards' Bradley Beal reportedly includes veteran guard Chris Paul and Landry Shamet. It is still unclear how the Suns will be able to handle the fact that Beal and Devin Booker play the same position. Issues with chemistry seem also to be a concern for some Suns fans. Although, Skip Bayless does not think the latter is a concern.

Bayless tweeted his thoughts on the trade as it was announced by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mat Ishibia, new Suns owner who played for Izzo,, has already pulled off a 2nd blockbuster to go with landing Kevin Durant. He has now pulled off trading for BRADLEY BEAL. UNREAL. I liked the chemistry little better w CP3 at PG. But at least Ishbia now has 3 low-ego superstars. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Mat Ishibia, the new Suns owner who played for Izzo, has already pulled off a 2nd blockbuster to go with landing Kevin Durant. He has now pulled off trading for BRADLEY BEAL. UNREAL. I liked the chemistry a little better w CP3 at PG. But at least Ishbia now has 3 low-ego superstars,” Skip Bayless said.

He alludes to the close connection between Mat Ishbia and the legendary Michigan State basketball coach. Mat Ishbia was a bench warmer guard for the Spartans from 1999 to 2002 but only saw so little playing.

The former Michigan State player still catches up with Tom Izzo. He even gave a huge $32 million donation to his college back in 2021. Mat Ishbia has come a long way from being the last man on the Spartans' bench to one of the most respected NBA executives.