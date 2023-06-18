The Phoenix Suns have done it again, pulling off a second blockbuster trade to reshape the roster with Sunday's addition of Bradley Beal. He will join superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to round out the Big 3 and make a serious push in the Western Conference.

The Suns came to terms with the Washington Wizards to acquire Beal in exchange for veteran Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and several second round picks and pick swaps.

One NBA reporter offered his analysis on the situation, noting how the Suns escaped adding center Deandre Ayton as part of the package, and he can now be used to get more depth in a separate trade.

The Suns acquire Bradley Beal without giving up Deandre Ayton, who will now presumably be used in a separate trade to add much-needed depth around their superstar trio. Suns are nowhere close to finished making big moves. https://t.co/DpstWULf3r — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 18, 2023

They will have to hope a potential Ayton move is enough to get them serious depth, as many users joked about the random faces that would be left on the bench after this move.

The Phoenix Suns bench in the playoffs after this Bradley Beal trade pic.twitter.com/ZdqPivBxUy — Nolan Foster (@NoleFlexZone) June 18, 2023

A large portion of the online reaction has been centered towards new team owner Matt Ishbia, who took over the team only five months ago. Since then, he has been involved in several massive trades and a coaching change that have vastly reshaped the roster.

In Mat Ishbia’s first 5 months as owner of the Phoenix Suns, the team has: ▪️ Traded for Kevin Durant

▪️ Fired Monty Williams

▪️ Hired Frank Vogel

▪️ Traded away Chris Paul

▪️ Traded for Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/sJlZVBnEqc — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 18, 2023

Another part of the reaction came from fans and brands making light of the fact that the Wizards did not get a great return on this deal. FanDuel Sportsbook operator posted a video of Rob Gronkowski laughing with the Fox Sports anchors as if they were the Suns ownership happily surprised that the deal got accepted.

The Suns when the Wizards accepted that trade: pic.twitter.com/4RuM4PYQgI — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 18, 2023

The Phoenix Suns odds to win the 2024 NBA Championship have been upgraded to +600 after the move, where they were previously +700. That change is good for fourth-best odds behind the Nuggets, Celtics, and Bucks. It remains to be seen whether the Suns will have enough depth to support their three stars, but they may not be done yet as the offseason kicks off.