The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a blockbuster trade for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to the Wizards in this trade. Woj says the deal could take a few days to complete.

The Suns became a major player in the Beal trade talks in recent days. While many figured Beal was going to wind up with the Miami Heat, he's instead going to Phoenix to form a new Big Three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Suns leadership and key players were reportedly “relentless” while selling Beal on a trade to Phoenix.

In an interesting twist, Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein is the father of Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein. Mark spoke to Woj about the trade.

“This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through and Ted Leonsis and Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in making this happen,” Bartelstein said. “From the day that Ted drafted Brad he has been by our side along with [former general managers] Ernie Grunfeld and Tommy Sheppard. They've always had Brad's back in every way and now we have experienced the exact same thing with Ted and Michael Winger. We are extremely grateful.”

Beal still has four years and $207 million left on his contract, and the no-trade clause that limited the return for the Wizards in this deal will go with him to Phoenix. After trading for Beal and Durant in 2023, the Suns currently have $163 million committed to those two along with Booker and Deandre Ayton in 2023. It will be championship-or-bust for this crew under new owner Mat Isbhia and new head coach Frank Vogel. Ishbia has made a massive financial commitment to this roster after buying the team and has done everything possible to add star power. Beal is coming off back-to-back unremarkable, injury-plagued seasons, but he won't have nearly as much responsibility in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are heading in a new direction after 11 years with Beal. Signs recently started to point to new president Michael Winger choosing to trade Beal, and he ultimately decided to pull the trigger on a trade that doesn't bring much back to Washington. CP3 was already on his way out of Phoenix and almost certainly will not actually play a game for the Wizards, while Shamet is a role player. The Suns had no first-round picks to give Washington because of the Durant trade, so the rest was just the second-round picks and pick swaps.

Here's how the current trade will look in terms of money:

Here’s what the projected math would look in a Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix. The $15.8M partial of Paul gets a nice boost (far right column). pic.twitter.com/LfC2UxYijE — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 18, 2023

This trade could be tough to stomach for Wizards fans, while Suns fans are now thinking championship. Of course, Phoenix will still have to fill out the roster, and it will be interesting to see how they do it. Will Ayton stick around now after trade rumors? What kind of depth will they add? There are plenty of questions still to answer.