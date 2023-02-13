All of the lights were on Rihanna Sunday night as she performed at the Super Bowl 57 halftime show. Many were thrilled to see her on the stage again.

But in a reaction many had also seen from several miles away, former US President Donald Trump blasted Rihanna’s performance in a social media post via his Truth Social account (h/t TMZ).

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

Apparently, Donald Trump has still to move on from Rihanna’s Instagram post back in August 2020.

Either way, Trump’s reaction to Rihanna and her performance is not surprising at all, and it’s not like Rihanna is going to lose sleep over it. At the end of the day, Rihanna got the job done — while pregnant. She performed in the Super Bowl halftime show with a baby bump and it did not stop her from putting together a memorable night for football and music fans alike.

As for the game itself, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs found love in the second half of Super Bowl 57 as they mounted a successful comeback after being down by 10 points before Rihanna took the stage. Provided by an umbrella by the Chiefs’ protection unit, Mahomes was able to do his job under center and tow Kansas City to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale.