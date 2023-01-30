The stage is set for Super Bowl 57. It is going to be NFC champions, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles going up against the AFC champions, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs, who will be battling it all out for the right to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. With all that being said, allow us to provide some of the most important details for Super Bowl 57.

When is Super Bowl 2023?

The grandest football game of the year is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 pm ET. Super Bowl 57 will happen just a year and a day after Super Bowl 56, which was won by the Los Angeles Rams.

Where is Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl 2023 will be played at State Farm Stadium down in Glendale Arizona. It is also the home of the Arizona Cardinals, who, unfortunately, did not even make it to the NFL playoffs.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023

Super Bowl 57 will air on Fox. You can also stream the game online via Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon’s Fire TV, Fox Sports app, and the NFL+ app.

Who will perform in Super Bowl 2023 halftime show?

It was previously rumored that Taylor Swift will perform at the halftime of Super Bowl 2023. Instead, it will be Rihanna who will be entertaining football fans from around the world with what should be a memorable show at the half of Super Bowl 57.

Among Rihanna’s greatest hits are “Love The Way You Lie” on which she collaborated with Eminem, who had experienced what it’s like to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, having taken the stage alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak.

How the Eagles got to Super Bowl 2023

The Eagles started the 2022 NFL season like a house on fire. Jalen Hurts and company won their first eight games of the season before suffering their first loss, surprisingly at the hands of the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at home. Philly would recover right away from that defeat, as the Eagles won five games in a row before Hurts suffered an injury. Hurts’ ailing shoulder left the Eagles utilizing backup Gardner Minshew late in the regular season, during which they suffered losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints.

However, Hurts would return to action in the regular-season finale to help the Eagles beat the New York Giants at home and in the process, secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in the NFC. The Eagles kicked things off in the NFL playoffs with a 38-7 crushing of the Giants in the Divisional Round. They followed that up with a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Round versus the San Francisco 49ers. A stout defense and a vicious ground attack have been so crucial to the success of the Eagles this season. Back in the regular season, the Eagles averaged 28.6 points per game and held opponents to just 19.5 points per outing. They also were fourth overall with 154.3 rushing yards per outing.

How the Chiefs got to Super Bowl 2023

For the third time in four years, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game to the tune of a 23-20 score. The Chiefs topped the AFC West division as expected with a 14-3 record. They closed out the regular season on a five-game win streak before beating Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFC Divisional Round, 27-20.

The only losses so far for the Chiefs this season have come at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts back in Week, the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, and the Bengals in Week 13. Making their return to the Super Bowl taste even sweeter for the Chiefs is the fact that they beat Cincinnati to get there. It could be remembered that it was the Bengals who ousted the Chiefs in last year’s edition of the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City’s offense has always been elite every since Mahomes came to his own as the starter of the Chiefs, and that will be tested in Super Bowl 57 by the aforementioned Eagles’ stop unit. In the regular season, the Chiefs led the entire NFL with 29.1 points per game. They also paced everyone in total offense with 410.8 total yards per game, thanks in large part to Mahomes’ sensational quarterbacking.

Super Bowl 57 is expected to generate a ton of interest, especially with both the Chiefs and the Eagles led by young quarterbacks who will be the faces of the NFL for many years to come regardless of who wins in February.