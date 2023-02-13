Rihanna delivered big time during the Super Bowl 57 halftime show, and it’s got The King vibing. Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is down in Glendale Sunday night to watch live the huge matchup between the AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champs Philadelphia Eagles and enjoy RiRi’s performance.

“Rih got so many killer tracks!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾♦️,” LeBron James tweeted as Rihanna was having her moment on the stage during the Super Bowl 57 halftime show.

LeBron James was also recently the center of attention when he finally broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record during last Tuesday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has not played a game since due to a left ankle soreness, but he was clearly healthy enough to fly to Arizona and catch the biggest football game of the year.

The four-time league MVP is currently labeled questionable for the Lakers’ game this Monday on the road against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. If LeBron James missed that game again, the soonest he can return will be on Wednesday when the New Orleans Pelicans come to town. The Lakers have gone 1-1 in the two games that they’ve missed LeBron James following the loss to the Thunder.

On the season, LeBron James is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

For now, James is going to enjoy the rest of the night in Arizona, with the Chiefs and the Eagles putting together an entertaining battle in the desert for all the marbles.