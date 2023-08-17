It is the third-place game at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as Sweden takes on host nation Australia. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a Sweden-Australia prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After winning their group, Sweden advanced to the knockout round against the United States. It took extra time and penalty kicks, but they were able to knock out the defending champions. Then, Sweden took a 2-1 victory over Japan to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Against Spain, Sweden was dominated in possession. They had possession just 37 percent of the time, but they did make the most of it. Sweden secured just six shots, but three hit the target. Spain did not hit the target until the 81st minute of play when Salma Paralluelo scored to give them a 1-0 lead. Just eight minutes late, Rebecka Blomqvist tied it up. Still, Zecira Musovia had lost the magic that got Sweden this far. In the 89th minute, Olga Carmona scored on Spain's second and last shot on goal. Sweden would not get another shot off and fall 2-1.

Meanwhile, Australia fell 3-1 to England. Ella Toone scored for England in the 36th minute to give them the lead. Still, Sam Kerr and the Aussies fought back. Sam Kerr scored an amazing goal to tie the game in the second half. In the 63rd minute, she took a shot from just outside the box, and the goalie did not have a chance. Australia went right back to work. Kerr would have a shot blocked two minutes later, and then nearly scored in the 67th minute to give Australia the lead. She had another chance in the 82nd minute, and Cortnee Vine had a shot saved a minute later. After that, the defense that had been so good for Australia fell apart. England would score on a fast break, and then another goal in the 86th minute to give England the win.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Sweden-Australia Odds

Sweden: +145

Australia: +180

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -125

How To Watch Sweden vs. Australia

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 4:00 AM ET/ 1:00 AM PT

Why Sweden Will Beat Australia

For the second time in the knockout round, Sweden struggled to produce chances. They have yet to win the possession battle in the knockout round, with a clean 50-50 split in the game with Japan. That game did show a lot though. It showed that Sweden can score, and it also showed how to beat Sweden. Sweden struggled to score against the United States but scored twice in the game against Japan. Japan got their goal on the counter though, and that is what Spain used to beat them.

The defense had done three straight games without allowing a goal. Even more the defense had gone 429 minutes between allowing goals before Japan scored. The defense is the hallmark of this team. The most important part is Amanda Ilestedt. The central defender is involved on both sides of the ball. She leads the team in clearances with 44 on the World Cup, while also having 25 interceptions. She also leads the team with four goals so far in the games. Most of this has been from the set piece, with three of the four goals being from headers off a corner kick.

Magdalena Eriksson is also huge for this defense. Eriksson also has 44 clearances in the World Cup, while also having 41 interceptions in the games. She also draws fouls. She has drawn nine fouls so far in the games and often gives the offense a chance to make the attack. she does not create direct chances though. Ericsson is a great passer, completing over 85 percent of her passes, which moved the offense.

Creating chances will be key for Sweden. Kosovare Asllani leads the way in that regard. She has one assist and no goals so far in the World Cup. Still, she had created nine chances in the games. She has only played in five of the six games and still leads the team though, which should be concerning for Sweden. If Sweden cannot create quality chances in this game or fails to get into set pieces, they will struggle to score in this game.

Why Australia Will Beat Sweden

Australia had been solid on defense throughout most of the games. They had conceded just three goals heading into the game with England and then conceded three more. Still, the defense will need to shine in this one. England has scored 13 goals in the game so far, which is third overall. Sweden is just one goal behind the, with 12 in the games. The defense is led by Clare Hunt and Alanna Kennedy. Both Hunt and Kennedy have over 40 clearances in their six games. Kennedy has cleared the ball 51 times while intercepting 33 passes. Hunt has cleared the ball 47 times with 45 interceptions.

Australia also needs to create chances and capitalize on them. That starts with the combination of Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord. Raso leads the team with three goals in these games while shooting very well. She has eight shots in these games while hitting the target five times and scoring three. Meanwhile, Foord is the volume shooter for this team. While she does have two assists and a goal, she has shot 17 times in the World Cup. Only three have hit the target though. She shot just once in her last game though. Foord is relied on to keep pressure on the defense, so she needs to do better in this game one that.

Then, Australia has one of the best players in the World, Sam Kerr. Kerr scored her first goal in the games in her last outing. Still, she is a presence that can cause issues. She has six shots so far and three have hit the target. Meanwhile, she had created three chances and does a good job of keeping control of the ball. A goal from her in this game could easily swing the favor towards Australia and get them a win.

Final Sweden-Australia Prediction & Pick

Sweden is the top-ranked team left in the field. They compare well with England. Sweden can score and create chances. They could not handle the fast-paced passing of Spain, but Australia is not that team. While the home-field boost for Australia will be real, Sweden is the better side in this one. The prediction in this Sweden-Australia game is it looks a lot like the England game, with Sweden coming out on top.

Final Sweden-Australia Prediction & Pick: Sweden (+145)