The FIFA Women's World Cup final is set after England took down hosts Australia in the semifinal, 3-1. England's first goal came from attacking midfielder Ella Toone, who fired a perfectly placed shot into the top right corner to give England the lead late in the first half.

“It fell straight to me in the box and I just thought ‘why not just smack it?' Honestly, that's the best shot I've hit in my life,” Toone said, via Tom Hamilton. “Sometimes when you hit a ball, you just know, ‘yeah I've caught that perfectly' and that was like ‘wow, that was alright that.' I think I knew as soon as it left my boot that it was going to end up in the back of the net.”

It was Toone's first goal of the World Cup after being England's joint-top scorer during qualifiers.

Australia was able to tie the game on a Sam Kerr screamer in the 63rd minute, but England stormed back to regain the lead eight minutes later and sealed their spot in the final with a third in the 86th minute.

With the win, England women's soccer reached its second consecutive major final after winning the European Championships last summer. The Lionesses will face fellow European powerhouse Spain for a chance at World Cup glory in what is each country's first appearance in a World Cup final.

England is also trying to become the second country to simultaneously hold the World Cup and European Championship. Germany's women accomplished that feat in back-to-back editions of each tournament from 2001 to 2007.