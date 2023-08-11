Sweden secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with a well-deserved 2-1 victory over Japan in a thrilling quarter-final match, reported by goal.com. The victory sets up a clash with Spain in the next round, promising more exciting football action on the horizon.

Sweden displayed their dominance throughout the contest, taking control of the game and racing to a 2-0 lead. Amanda Ilestedt found the net with a scruffy goal shortly after the half-hour mark, showcasing Sweden's determination and offensive prowess. The team's momentum continued after the break, with Filippa Angeldal converting a penalty just after halftime to extend their advantage.

Japan fought back in the final 20 minutes, attempting to mount a comeback. However, their efforts were met with strong resistance from Sweden's defense and some misfortune. Despite winning a penalty of their own, Japan was unable to capitalize, as Riko Ueki's effort hit the crossbar, denying them a crucial goal.

While Japan managed to score a late consolation goal through Honoka Hayashi, it was not enough to force extra time, and Sweden emerged victorious to secure their place in the semi-finals.

Amanda Ilestedt, who scored her fourth goal of the tournament, stood out as a constant threat during set pieces, particularly corners. Her strong offensive and defensive contributions make her a key player for Sweden as they look ahead to their semi-final clash against Spain.

With the semi-final clash against Spain scheduled for August 15 in Auckland, fans can expect another exciting showdown as these two formidable teams battle for a coveted spot in the Women's World Cup final.