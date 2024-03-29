Gerry McNamara played college basketball with Syracuse basketball from 2002-2006, and he has now been on the staff for the Orange since 2009. He started off as a graduate assistant, then eventually worked his way up to assistant coach, and then associated head coach. He has spent about 20 years total with the Syracuse program, but now he is moving on as he has been named the new head coach of the Siena basketball team.
“In the rich tapestry of Siena College's history, both on and off the basketball court, this moment marks a pivotal chapter as we welcome Gerry McNamara to lead our Saints,” Siena College President Dr. Charles Seifert said, according to an article from the school. “Gerry's illustrious career and championship pedigree at Syracuse University, paired with his exceptional skills in mentoring young talent, align perfectly with the high expectations and storied tradition of Siena Basketball. His appointment is not just about restoring championship success – a standard our fans rightly anticipate – but it also symbolizes Siena's ascent in the broader collegiate landscape. Under Gerry's guidance, we are not just aiming for victories on the court; we are bolstering our College's growing reputation for excellence. With record enrollment, rising national rankings, a coveted student experience inside and outside the classroom, and expanding brand recognition, Siena stands at the threshold of a new era. Gerry's leadership of our men's basketball program is a testament to our commitment to excellence, embodying the spirit of our community and the forward trajectory of our institution. Together, we look forward to celebrating the successes that lie ahead, rooted in the Franciscan Mission and values that define us.”
After spending so much time with the Syracuse basketball team, this is a big change for Gerry McNamara. It is his first head coaching job, and he is excited for this new chapter.
“I want to thank President Seifert and Athletic Director John D'Argenio for this incredible opportunity,” McNamara said. “I am so honored and excited to lead Siena College as the new head men's basketball coach. My family and I can't wait to get started and embrace Siena and the Capital Region.”
Not only is this big for McNamara, but it is also huge for the Siena basketball team. Everyone is excited to have him aboard.
“We are ecstatic to welcome Gerry, Katie, and their children into our Siena community,” Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D'Argenio said. “Gerry has a great track record for recruiting and developing talented players, and he has a passion for basketball that will resonate with our fan base. His knowledge for the game and coaching acumen will position us to compete for MAAC Championships.”
Gerry McNamara had a lot of success at Syracuse
Syracuse basketball is one of the top basketball programs in the country and they have seen a lot of success. When you spend 20 years there, your bound to experience some special moments, and McNamara certainly did.
As a player, McNamara won a national championship with the Orange in 2003 and he was the Chip Hilton Player of the Year in 2006. He wore three on his jersey when he played for Syracuse, and his number was retired by the Orange. He truly had a legendary career.
Now, McNamara's time with Syracuse is up and he is starting a new chapter in his coaching career, but who knows, maybe he'll end up with the Orange again at some point.