Judah Mintz went off against North Carolina.

The Syracuse basketball team picked up a massive win at home on Tuesday night against North Carolina basketball. The Tar Heels were fairly big favorites in this one as they are ranked #7 in the country, but the Orange got the job done. It was close all the way until to the end, but Syracuse pulled out the win, 86-79. One player that had a monster game for the Orange was Judah Mintz.

Judah Mintz was sensational on Tuesday night for Syracuse basketball. He finished the game as the leading scorer as he dropped 25 points on 8/11 shooting. He also added five rebounds and four assists. Most importantly, however, he helped the Orange pick up a huge win.

After the monster performance by Mintz and the big win for Syracuse, everyone was clamoring about his performance on social media.

This was definitely the best performance that Mintz has had in a Syracuse uniform.

With more performances like this with Syracuse, Mintz could see his career elevate to the next level.

Everyone is buying Judah Mintz stock after that game.

Not only was this a big win for Syracuse, but it was also a very important game for the entire ACC. Had North Carolina won, the Tar Heels would be 12-2 and 1.5 games up on Duke, the team in second place in the conference. Now, if the Blue Devils win their next game, they will be tied atop the standings. Virginia also lost in upset fashion tonight, and they would be tied for first now if they had won. It was a big night for the ACC standings, and these upsets are keeping the door open for a lot of teams.

With the win, Syracuse basketball is now 16-9 overall and 7-7 in conference play. They will return to action on Saturday on the road against Georgia Tech.