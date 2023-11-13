Twilight actor Taylor Lautner opens up about being considered Taylor Swift's "best ex" in recent interveiw.

Twilight's Taylor Lautner is pretty happy with the label given to him about his ex, Taylor Swift.

During The Lemons Foundation 1st Charity Gala in West Hollywood, the actor spoke about being call “best ex” to People.

Taylor Lautner's response to “best ex” label and Taylor Swift

When asked about the label, Lautner said, “Sounds like a nice compliment to me. I will take it.”

Additionally, the actor noted that, “She let me know that I'm the only ex without a disk track now.” He added, “So that sounds like a nice thing. I'll take it and run. No complaints here.”

As for Taylor and Taylor, they met on the set of Valentine's Day. In 2009, they went on a few dates after their roles on the movie as high school sweethearts.

Now, Taylor Swift is with Travis Kelce and Taylor Lautner is with another Taylor, Taylor Dome Lautner. Apparently, his wife is quite a Swiftie.

“In my mind they're not even exes,” his wife said.

Lautner is very complementing of Swift's success. He said, “She deserves everything that she is getting and going through right now because she's the hardest-working person. And just being at the pinnacle that she's at right now, the way that she carries herself and is just so gracious and kind to absolutely everyone, no matter who you are, it speaks to her character. And that's the greatest part about her in my opinion.”

With those kind words, it sounds like Taylor Lautner will never be included in any of Taylor Swift's songs — at least in a negative way.