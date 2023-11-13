Taylor Swift has done her part to hopefully help put an end to the disturbing concert trend of audience members throwing objects on stage during shows. During the Buenos Aires stop of her The Eras tour, Swift took a time-out to share her thoughts on having things — presents or otherwise — tossed on stage during a performance.

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries…” Swift began, during the Evermore part of her show's set. “It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage, because if it's on the stage then a dancer can trip on it,” Swift explained classily.

A video of Swift delivering the message was posted on X (formerly Twitter) via the Taylor Swift Updates account.

“I love that you brought presents and that is so nice,” Swift continued, “but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”

With that, the most powerful performer in the pop universe hopefully is at least making concert goers think twice before participating in the troubling new phenomenon of throwing objects on stage during live musical performances. It seems to have started in June, when Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a concertgoer’s phone. The man who threw it was then arrested and charged with assault.

RECOMMENDED
Pics of Taylor Swift performing and Travis Kelce in uniform. Taylor has speech bubble: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” and Travis Kelce has speech bubble: “I’m Karma?? Sweet!”
Travis Kelce tells all on Taylor Swift's iconic 'Karma' lyric change

Josh Silverstein ·

Sarah Paulson and Taylor Swift in heaven.
American Horror Story star's bonkers Taylor Swift, God comparison

Nathanael Fakes ·

Taylor Swift makes surprise London 'Eras' tour decision
Taylor Swift makes surprise London 'Eras' tour decision

Thea Felicity ·

Later that month, pop artist Ava Max was slapped by an audience member. Additionally, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was also hit by an object thrown during a show. And Drake also incurred a cell phone attack on stage.

The phenomenon has made performers very nervous and reluctant to tour. Taylor Swift is currently in the midst of what might eventually become the biggest concert tour of all time, after just recently kicking off the international leg of her Eras Tour. If anyone can put a stop to this dangerous act, it's her — hopefully music fans listen to these words of alarm as carefully as they do her lyrics.