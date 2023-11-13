Taylor Swift paused in her Buenos Aires Eras tour show to say something about the disturbing trend of concertgoers throwing objects on stage.

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries…” Swift began, during the Evermore part of her show's set. “It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage, because if it's on the stage then a dancer can trip on it,” Swift explained classily.

A video of Swift delivering the message was posted on X (formerly Twitter) via the Taylor Swift Updates account.

🏟️| Taylor very kindly asking the crowd to not to throw things on stage 🫶 #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour “And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries – it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer… pic.twitter.com/ZIY5Vxzajw — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 13, 2023

“I love that you brought presents and that is so nice,” Swift continued, “but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”

With that, the most powerful performer in the pop universe hopefully is at least making concert goers think twice before participating in the troubling new phenomenon of throwing objects on stage during live musical performances. It seems to have started in June, when Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a concertgoer’s phone. The man who threw it was then arrested and charged with assault.

Later that month, pop artist Ava Max was slapped by an audience member. Additionally, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was also hit by an object thrown during a show. And Drake also incurred a cell phone attack on stage.

The phenomenon has made performers very nervous and reluctant to tour. Taylor Swift is currently in the midst of what might eventually become the biggest concert tour of all time, after just recently kicking off the international leg of her Eras Tour. If anyone can put a stop to this dangerous act, it's her — hopefully music fans listen to these words of alarm as carefully as they do her lyrics.