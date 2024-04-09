Leave it to Taylor Swift to overshadow an international celestial event. The pop mega-star decided to tease her upcoming new album, The Tortured Poets Department, during Monday's solar eclipse — exciting fans everywhere and diverting some attention away from the rare natural occurrence.
As the sky darkened above, screens back on Earth lit up when Swift took to her Instagram Story to share a black-and-white video of an old-school typewriter spelling out a lyrical message. Beneath the caption “Pre-order now” the typewriter slowly moved from left to right, typing one poetic line at a time: “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, / Full eclipse.”
The lines are widely expected to be lyrics on a song from her upcoming and highly anticipated 11th studio album, which drops on April 19th. If so, it will prove to be yet another example of Swift being right in tune with pop culture at precisely the right moment, as she has been for much of the last year during her meteoric rise on The Eras Tour.
Just as the moon and sun synched up for a few glorious minutes across the U.S. on Monday, Swift has seemed to be in synch with her fanbase nearly every move she makes professionally and personally these days.
Dropping lyrics about an eclipse during an actual solar eclipse — the last of its kind in the U.S. for the next twenty years — is some pretty on-point messaging. The mystery song also will undoubtedly give music fans something new to add to their eclipse playlist for the next one in 2044 — with Bonnie Tyler‘s Total Eclipse of the Heart pretty much dominating that market right now.
What do we know about The Tortured Poets Department?
Taylor Swift has been carefully doling out clues about her new album on social media ever since first announcing the project during her 2024 Grammys acceptance speech earlier this year. “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19,” Swift said on stage.
“It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover. Right now, backstage. Thank you,” she added, and then proceeded to do just that.
More recently, Swift posted the track list for the album — which includes collaborations with Post Malone as well as Florence and the Machine. The Tortured Poets Department will feature 16 new tracks, including one special bonus track entitled The Manuscript.
Anticipation and expectations are soaring for the new release, following the massive commercial and critical success of her 2022 album Midnights.
Swifties are endlessly debating online about what to expect from the latest venture from their pop goddess. With only ten more days until The Tortured Poets Department officially drops, fans won't have to wait much longer. Until then, Taylor Swift will undoubtedly continue to demand as much — if not more — attention than a solar eclipse.