Taylor?! New album?!

Taylor Swift just dropped a massive surprise in the middle of the Grammy Awards.

The pop singer's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19. Swift took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce her long-awaited album. This is her 11th studio album. Her last one, Folklore, was released in 2022.

According to the singer's website, the album will have five versions, all with the bonus track The Manuscript. The album will be available in CDs, cassette tapes, vinyls, standard digital and a collector's edition deluxe CD available for purchase until Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

In her X post, Swift posted a photo of the album cover as well as a handwritten note with the words, “And so I enter into evidence My tarnished coat of arms My muses acquired like bruises My talismans and charms The tick, tick, tick of love bombs My veins of pitch black ink. All's fair in love and poetry… Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department.”

The singer has not released any details regarding the track list except for the bonus.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Swift has six nominations for this year's 66th Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for 2022's Midnights, Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for Anti-Hero and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Karma.

Taylor Swift's 13th Grammy is for the Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.