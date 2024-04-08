The only thing trending harder than the solar eclipse on social media Monday is the definitive soundtrack to accompany that event — Bonnie Tyler's epic 1983 classic pop ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart”. The song and the singer are having a moment on X/Twitter right now, and are also blowing up the charts on Spotify — for the musical symbolic significance today and on all other eclipse-viewing occasions.
Bonnie Tyler admitted to the New York Post recently that she's bombarded with interview requests and publicity every time an eclipse rolls around.
“Every time the eclipse comes around, it’s a bit crazy,” Tyler told The Post last Friday.
“They send me all these stats all the time, and it’s always amazing.”
She happily shares the story of how the song came to be, praising the writing by the late, great lyricist Jim Steinman, and her good fortunes to be chosen to record the song when the original singer, Meat Loaf, lost his voice and had to bow out.
“Every time I saw Meat Loaf, he said, ‘Bonnie, that song should have been mine.' I said, ‘Well, Jim gave it to me,'” she remembered.
But the one question no one seems to be asking is, how is pop legend Bonnie Tyler planning to watch the solar eclipse herself?
CBC Radio's Day 6 broadcast came close recently when host Brent Bambury interviewed Tyler, asking her how much she knew about the sun-blocking celestial event before recording “Total Eclipse of the Heart”.
“A lot more after I recorded Total Eclipse of the Heart — my phone doesn't stop,” Tyler admitted, though she didn't elaborate much on the phenomena beyond that.
Tyler's social media account sheds a bit more light on the subject, with Tyler retweeting on Monday morning the Recording Industry Association of America's recommended playlist for the solar eclipse.
Tyler's mega-hit of course tops the list, with the RIAA also including the original soundtrack for the Twilight Saga: Eclipse film, as well as a cover of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” from British singer Nicki French, and rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's original anthem “Solar Eclipse”.
RIAA Gold & Platinum meets #Eclipse2024 🌙🌑
💿💿 @neverbrokeagain – Solar Eclipse
💿 @BonnieTOfficial– Total Eclipse of The Heart
📀 Twilight Saga: Eclipse Original Soundtrack
📀 @NickiFrenchie – Total Eclipse of The Heart
What titles are on your solar eclipse playlist 🎶? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3M1IuektM0
— RIAA (@RIAA) April 8, 2024
Noticeably absent from the list however is the comedic “Total Eclipse of the Heart” cover by the Dan Band, who add some foul-mouthed lyrics to their version, as seen in Old School when they have a small but memorable cameo as a wedding band.
Tyler also re-posted on Monday a message she tweeted on June 10, 2021, when she wrote “Notifications are blowing up. *checks news* Ah. There's an eclipse.” With the re-post she included the new caption “Deja vu.”
Deja vu https://t.co/9x83Zt59l3
— Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) April 8, 2024
Tyler has a new live album coming out on April 19 called “In Berlin” — following the tour of almost 40 shows she recently performed in Europe. So perhaps she isn't even stateside to catch the path of totality of the solar eclipse in all its glory.
Wherever and however pop legend Bonnie Tyler chooses to celebrate the solar eclipse of 2024, chances are we know what song will be playing in the background.