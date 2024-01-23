Will Taylor Swift receive a Super Bowl ring in 2024 if the Chiefs win it all?

The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to face the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce look to win their third Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has intriguing odds ahead of the team's title aspirations.

NFL bettors can make a big wager on Taylor Swift if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl

Some see Taylor Swift as an annoyance to the Chiefs, but to others, she is a good-luck charm.

Kansas City experienced a late-season slump but rallied to make a deep playoff run. The Chiefs overcame their tough early-round matchups, all in the presence of Swift. Now, they chance to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Thus, bettors can make an interesting wager on Swift if the Chiefs win another title. The odds of Swift receiving a Super Bowl Ring in 2024 are +1400 for “yes” and -1000 for “no”, per Bovada's NFL Specials.

If Kansas City wins, bettors will have the opportunity to strike gold on the wager. It seems as though Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are determined to make it happen.

Mahomes brilliantly commanded the offense during KC's second-round matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He finished the game with 275 passing yards and two touchdowns, Moreover, Kelce was Mahomes' go-to target.

After a slow stretch, the veteran tight end finished the contest with 75 yards and two TDs. If Mahomes and Kelce continue their productive play, Kansas City has a chance to win the AFC Championship again. Their efforts will not come without resistance though.

The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2023-24 season with the best record in the NFL. They have a monstrous two-way attack. The Chiefs need to bring their best game if they want to advance.

With Taylor Swift on their side, perhaps KC will overcome Baltimore and make more history.