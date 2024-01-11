How many more championships can Travis Kelce win with the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a challenging AFC Wild Card matchup in the NFL Playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been one of the most successful duos in Chiefs history. Amid the challenges of 2024, Kelce discussed the prospect of retirement from his pro career.

Travis Kelce shuts down retirement rumors, has plenty left in the tank for the Chiefs

Kelce previously admitted how draining the grind of professional football can be. He knows that one day he will hang up his cleats, but that day will not come anytime soon.

“I have no reason to stop playing football, man,” Kelce said, per NBC Sports (h/t Nick Wagner of The Kansas City Star).

The veteran tight end continued, “I love it. We still have success. Come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge it gives me every single day to try and be at my best. Like, I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.”

Kelce would have made fans think otherwise with his comments in a 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal:

“That's the only thing I've never really been open about. The discomfort. The pain. The lingering injuries – the 10 surgeries I've had that I still feel every single surgery to this day,” Kelce said.

The wear and tear of his football career is undoubtedly weighing on him. However, he embraces the challenge and wants to keep fighting for success with his team.

It does not look like Travis Kelce will enter retirement soon. Instead, he will focus on trying to help Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs come out of the AFC towards another Super Bowl.