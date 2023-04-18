Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

TCU Football wide receiver Jordan Hudson decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a Tuesday article from On3 news desk writer Alex Weber.

A former 4-star recruit out of Garland, Texas, Hudson chose the Horned Frogs over offers from SMU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas and USC, among others, according to 247Sports. He headlined a 2022 TCU recruiting class that featured four 4-star recruits and 14 transfers, good enough to push it up to 28th in the country. Safety Chace Biddle, wide receiver DJ Allen and edge rusher Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode rounded out the team’s 4-star commits.

Hudson recorded 174 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 14 receptions in 2022, putting him in seventh place on TCU’s roster in receiving yards and sixth in receiving touchdowns.

TCU had the 20th-highest 2023 recruiting class after National Signing Day. 4-star wide receiver Cordale Russell, safety Randon Fontenette and cornerback Channing Canada took the top three spots in the Horned Frogs recruiting class that have already enrolled with TCU. Nine transfers, including wide receiver Jaylon Robinson out of Ole Miss and running back Trey Sanders out of Alabama, made up the transfer additions the Horned Frogs managed to land in the transfer portal.

Quarterback Max Duggan, who threw for 251 yards and one touchdown in the Big 12 Championship game and 152 yards in the College Football National Championship, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft in December.

“Being a student-athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of my life. It has helped me develop as a football player, earn a degree, and become a better man,” Duggan wrote in his statement.

“My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium has been filled with great memories, passion, and pride. I have learned many lessons through the highs and the lows. I’ve built lifelong relationships that will last forever.”